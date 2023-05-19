Abodi, sports proceedings come to the end of the competition – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MAY 19 – Speaking of sporting justice “when the disputed offense concerns previous sporting seasons, I would like that current to continue its process and that sporting proceedings arrive between the end of the competition and the beginning of that next time. It doesn’t always happen.” This was stated by the Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi speaking remotely at the ‘North Direction’ event in Milan. When “one or more clubs run into a proceeding” it must be taken into account “that there are many others who must continue the competition with certainties, the first issue is respect for the competition and whoever makes a mistake pays”. (HANDLE).