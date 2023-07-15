about 50 cyclists slip on the asphalt – Corriere TV

The Tour de France was interrupted in the 14th stage, Saturday 15th July, for about twenty minutes due to a massive crash. About 50 cyclists involved in the accident. The collision took place about six kilometers after the start from Annemasse, near Geneva, due to the rain that made a descent slippery. The number of runners left on the ground, the intervention of ambulances and doctors forced the race management to interrupt the race. Over a dozen athletes treated and two those taken to hospital. Before the restart it was necessary to wait another 30 minutes. (Lapresse)

July 15, 2023 – Updated July 15, 2023, 4:01 PM

