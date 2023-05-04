About Hesse to the French Open

Ahen Rolf Schmid, tournament director of the Wiesbaden Tennis Open, sits at a wooden table on the third day of competition, he immediately thinks back to the origins. 20 years ago he organized the first open Wiesbaden city championships with his daughter Mona on a beer bench. The prize money at that time: 4000 euros. Today he is 69 years old. And long since retired. The fifth largest women’s tennis tournament in Germany has developed from the local sporting event. Today’s prize money is 100,000 dollars (around 90,880 euros).

“The tournament is my baby,” says Schmid, beaming. So far, an average of 300 spectators per day have come to the tournament at the T2 Sports Health Club in Nordenstadt. “That’s more than eight years ago in the final,” says Schmid. The cast also makes him proud. A few years ago it was a rarity when a top 100 player started. Today, players who are below 200th place in the world rankings usually have to prove themselves in the qualification first.

German tennis greats like Mona Barthels or Sabine Lisicki are now competing on the red sand in Wiesbaden – the latter thanks to a wild card. The Wimbledon finalist from 2013 has only been back on the court since May 2022 after a long injury break and is currently ranked 281st in the world. And bad luck caught up with Lisicki again in Wiesbaden: on the third day of the competition she had to give up after two sets against the Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic due to injury.

“Obsessed With Tennis”

Lisicki is not the only German who retired from the tournament on Tuesday. Ella Seidel (480th in the world) lost to the Russian Elina Avanesyan (164th) 3: 6, 5: 7. Joelle Steur (508th) was clearly defeated by the Estonian top favorite Kaia Kanepi (71st) 6:0, 6:1. And the up-and-coming hopeful Mara Guth (495th), who was born in Hesse, also lost her match 4: 6, 3: 6 against the Australian Jaimee Fourlis (177th).

Unsurprisingly, if a bit disappointed, Schmid says: “The tournament is rarely won by the favorites and never by German players.” Last year, Nastasja Schunk was a German in the final for the first time since 2012. Her opponent in the semifinals at the time, Jule Niemeier (74th), would have had a good chance of winning the tournament this year. But one day before the start, Niemeier canceled because of a cold. “Shit happens,” says Schmid.

The tournament in Wiesbaden starts every year about two weeks before the Grand Slam tournament in Paris. With its green and orange colors, the logo in Wiesbaden resembles that of the tournament in Stade Roland Garros. “Our tournament is considered preparation for the French Open,” says Schmid, pointing to a banner with the logo. “With the conditions of 2003, that would not be possible,” he says.

Right from the start, Schmid organized the tournament on the grounds of the Wiesbaden-Bierstadt tennis club, which he has chaired for 28 years. The next big step was the first international tournament in 2009. However: “With prize money of 25,000 euros, you can’t speak of a preparatory tournament for the French Open,” says Schmid today.

It was actually planned for 2020 to increase the prize money to $100,000 for the first time. “But Corona threw a spanner in the works for us,” he says. After being postponed several times, the tournament took place again in autumn 2021 – since then on the facility in Wiesbaden-Nordenstadt with six instead of eight courts, the surface of which is similar to that in Paris. With a fitness and wellness area and a swimming pool, the ideal conditions for an international tournament are given here. In a tournament of this size, the organizer has to bear the costs of the players for board and lodging.

In the meantime, 100 helpers are active during the tournament week and 20 throughout the year. “All volunteers,” says Schmid. The city of Wiesbaden and the federal state of Hesse contribute about one-fifth of the costs. Instead of one big sponsor, Schmid relies on around 35 smaller donors. “The dependency would otherwise be too great for me,” he says. In order to increase the prize money, more staff and more sponsorship money would be needed. His dream: a $250,000 tournament (around €227,200). Is this realistic? “Everyone asked me that 20 years ago,” says Schmid, which motivates him all the more: “I’m obsessed with tennis.”