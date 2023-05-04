Home » About Hesse to the French Open
About Hesse to the French Open

Ahen Rolf Schmid, tournament director of the Wiesbaden Tennis Open, sits at a wooden table on the third day of competition, he immediately thinks back to the origins. 20 years ago he organized the first open Wiesbaden city championships with his daughter Mona on a beer bench. The prize money at that time: 4000 euros. Today he is 69 years old. And long since retired. The fifth largest women’s tennis tournament in Germany has developed from the local sporting event. Today’s prize money is 100,000 dollars (around 90,880 euros).

“The tournament is my baby,” says Schmid, beaming. So far, an average of 300 spectators per day have come to the tournament at the T2 Sports Health Club in Nordenstadt. “That’s more than eight years ago in the final,” says Schmid. The cast also makes him proud. A few years ago it was a rarity when a top 100 player started. Today, players who are below 200th place in the world rankings usually have to prove themselves in the qualification first.

German tennis greats like Mona Barthels or Sabine Lisicki are now competing on the red sand in Wiesbaden – the latter thanks to a wild card. The Wimbledon finalist from 2013 has only been back on the court since May 2022 after a long injury break and is currently ranked 281st in the world. And bad luck caught up with Lisicki again in Wiesbaden: on the third day of the competition she had to give up after two sets against the Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic due to injury.

“Obsessed With Tennis”

Lisicki is not the only German who retired from the tournament on Tuesday. Ella Seidel (480th in the world) lost to the Russian Elina Avanesyan (164th) 3: 6, 5: 7. Joelle Steur (508th) was clearly defeated by the Estonian top favorite Kaia Kanepi (71st) 6:0, 6:1. And the up-and-coming hopeful Mara Guth (495th), who was born in Hesse, also lost her match 4: 6, 3: 6 against the Australian Jaimee Fourlis (177th).

