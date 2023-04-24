Home » About how Petr lost his cool and hurt the team, Hradec delayed the celebrations and Jalonen has nowhere to go
About how Petr lost his cool and hurt the team, Hradec delayed the celebrations and Jalonen has nowhere to go

The Czech under-18 hockey players have lost their second out of three duels at the World Championship. They lost to Sweden 0:2, when coach Jakub Petr’s behavior did not help the team. After the controversial expulsion, he did not send the player to be weakened in time, and the substitute took another penalty for delaying the game, while the Northerners took advantage of the subsequent power play. The behavior of the head coach is criticized by Sport.cz editors Martin Kézr and Matěj Vybíral in the Za mantinelem podcast. They are also dedicated to the men’s national team, because Karim Jalonen is already on the final roster for the World Cup, or the ongoing extraleague finals series. In it, Hradec braced up and even delayed the Třinec celebrations.

