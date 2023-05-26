About Jalonen’s overestimation of a team that had nothing more to offer and the coach’s uncertain future

The eighth place of the Czech hockey team at the World Championship is the worst result in history. And you can’t be satisfied with the performances either, the national team couldn’t beat even one of the top opponents at the tournament. The dream defense of the bronze did not happen. Sport.cz editors Martin Kézr and Matěj Vybíral mention in the Za mantinelem podcast that this was a realistic picture of this year’s team, which did not make it to more than the quarterfinals after injuries to key centers.

