About Moták and preserved DNA or Peter’s mistaken comparison with Třinec. Will Pastrňák come to the WC?

In mid-February, at the time of the result crisis, the Třinec fans kicked him out of the substitution, but the club management kept coach Zdeňko Moták, and two months later he led the Ocelář to the extraleague title and continued the previous three triumphs of Slezan under Václav Varaďa. The editors of Sport.cz, Martin Kézr and Jan Škvor, do not only focus on the Třinec golden race in the new episode of the Za mantinelem podcast. There was also the failure of the Czech 18 team at the World Cup and, of course, the preparation and composition of the nomination of the senior national team for the upcoming world championship.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

