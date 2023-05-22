About the failed test and botched second periods. The starling and others must add

The Czech hockey team has had its first really tough test. And although there are rather positive responses from the team after the 2:4 loss against Switzerland in Riga, the view of Sport.cz editors Martin Kézr and Robert Sára, who follows the events of the World Cup directly from Latvia, draws attention to the shortcomings in the Za mantinelem podcast. According to them, the national team only consists of four players and the others are still lagging behind. It is also surprising why the Czechs almost always fall behind in the second periods.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

