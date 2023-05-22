Home » About the failed test and botched second periods. The starling and others must add
Sports

About the failed test and botched second periods. The starling and others must add

by admin

The Czech hockey team has had its first really tough test. And although there are rather positive responses from the team after the 2:4 loss against Switzerland in Riga, the view of Sport.cz editors Martin Kézr and Robert Sára, who follows the events of the World Cup directly from Latvia, draws attention to the shortcomings in the Za mantinelem podcast. According to them, the national team only consists of four players and the others are still lagging behind. It is also surprising why the Czechs almost always fall behind in the second periods.

See also  Pordenone, 31 years ago the last shocking start and the season ended with a relegation

You may also like

Embarrassment and mistakes during the award ceremony of...

the Valencia public prosecutor’s office opens an investigation

Combat sport, Distable beats Montoya in Molfetta

TRAIL & MOUNTAIN RUNNING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Pole Marciniak officiates final between City and Inter

The FIGC prosecutor’s office has demanded that Juventus...

Bari-Reggina: 35 years of true brotherhood

Nadal, a novel of martyrdom — Sportellate.it

Mark Cavendish announces his retirement at the end...

The ultimate guide to mountain biking with kids

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy