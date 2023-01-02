Original title: About the teacher, 0 mistakes, giving Shuang Tanhua a class to play Tai Chi, using softness to overcome rigidity and grasp the weakness of the Green Army

On January 2, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season continued, with the Denver Nuggets playing against the Boston Celtics at home. After the whole game, the Nuggets defeated the Green Army 123-111 and won the top battle between the East and the West.

For the Nuggets, Jokic played perfectly. He made 10 of 13 shots, scored 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. He scored his ninth triple-double this season and the 85th in his career. In addition, Teacher Yue did not make a single mistake in the audience.

Since the top team in the West has been changing, in a new road trip to the West, the Celtics once again encountered the top battle in the Eastern and Western Divisions.

But compared to the last game against the Suns at the top of the list, this time against the Nuggets, the Celtics are hard to say easily.

In the first quarter, the Celtics and the Nuggets were still able to achieve a stalemate on the scene, but on the offensive end, the team could not achieve both goals. Tatum’s state was very bad, and the team’s offense could only rely on Jaylen Brown’s single line struggling.

On the contrary, for the Nuggets, under the connection of Jokic, the distribution of offensive points is very reasonable. Michael Porter, Bruce Brown, and Aaron Gordon take turns to score.

And this contrast in the health of the offensive end gradually reflected in the score with the passage of time. In the latter part of the first quarter, after asking the teacher to score a three-pointer and score a throw, the point difference has been widened to double digits.

Since last season, the Celtics have been one of the most balanced offensive and defensive teams in the entire league. It seems that it is difficult to find a real shortcoming in the current lineup configuration of the Green Army.

Last season, the Celtics beat all four sides in the East and finally stood on the stage of the finals, relying on this extremely strong balance of offense and defense. But in this game against the Nuggets and against the teacher, the shortcomings of the Green Army were rarely exposed and magnified to a certain extent.

Since the first quarter, the Celtics have adopted a variety of methods, using different personnel to limit Jokic, but no matter whether it is using backcourt players to defend against big players, or using inside players to make tough appointments with teachers, the effect is not counted. it is good.

Teacher Yue can easily send exquisite lobs from high positions to help his teammates score, but for his tactic of slowly dealing cards in the top arc, the defenders of the Green Army are full of strength, but they are like punching cotton. Always can't find the point of application. On the bench, the Celtics have one of the best rim guards in the league, Robert Williams. But Lowe has excellent physical fitness and outstanding cruising ability, but in the close fight with Jokic, he was completely subdued by the opponent's Tai Chi. In the starting lineup, Horford's experience is excellent, but once it was his turn to defend the teacher, the opponent quickly changed his style of play and started the offensive education mode. In the backcourt, Smart, the best defensive player, wanted to use a foul trap to force Teacher Yue to make mistakes during the retreat, but obviously he also underestimated Teacher Yue's golf intelligence and underestimated Teacher Yue's ability to stop suddenly. Smart rolled on the ground in vain, but could only witness Teacher Yue easily put the ball into the basket, and the referee did not respond to his fall. It is also because there is still no way to crack Jokic's defense, and the Green Army has been passive on the scene. Although, after Tatum experienced a downturn in the first quarter, his game state has since recovered. However, Tatum's jump shots and his foul free throws always have a sense of powerlessness. And a battle that was originally expected by the outside world when sparks collided with the earth was also consumed by the teacher's Tai Chi, and the suspense was lost. Helpless defeat…

