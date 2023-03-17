How did your relationship with Slavia come about in your childhood?

Through grandpa, dad. The whole family is a fan of Slavia. I was there as a child, even though I left for a while, I was a Slavia fan throughout my childhood. However, it is clear that this will not apply now, because we need to win the match. I believe we will play him with honor.

Who will your Slavist family be rooting for?

Certainly Liberec and me. Grandpa is no longer alive, but he too would no doubt be rooting for me and my current team.

What is your greatest experience with Slavia?

Certainly the first start for the A team three years ago, when I started here in Liberec for fifteen minutes. But otherwise in the youth derby against Sparta, when we won 7:0. That was a big deal. Sparta then did a great purge.

The strongest experience was probably the match with Sevilla, when I handed out balloons between the benches. I was already older, somewhere between U17 and U19, but the game was played until late in the evening, so we, the older ones, went to hand out the balloons. Otherwise, I served the balls for Mr. Šilhavý in Strahov, when the last match with Brno was played at "Rošičák". Mick van Buren went there with the cup and I took a picture with him. Now in the autumn we were just laughing about it together. (smiles )

In the winter, however, Van Buren returned to Slavia. Will it be strange for you to play against him?

He’s a great guy, but now he’s just going to be an opponent. We know what he is like and that he is capable of deciding a match. I hope that we can somehow reset him so that he will score goals at some other time. Especially not in this match. But otherwise, after the fight with us, I wish him to give something and catch up with the best scorers in the table.

It’s hard to say, especially he can’t sleep! (laughs) When Mick falls asleep, it’s really hard. We have to access him well, win tackles and work properly as a team to make sure if he does one, the other one will replace him. If this works, I believe it will also apply to other players, not just Mick.

One question about the Liberec player would suggest itself. Will you play for coach Luboš Kozlo on Saturday with Slavia? At Nisa, however, they conditioned the interview with the player precisely on the fact that the player would not answer similar questions. “The club management did not discuss the future of coach Luboš Kozlo,” responded Slovan’s press spokesman Tomáš Čarnogurský. According to Sport.cz, the club’s management dealt with the bad situation at the beginning of the week, preparing for various options. In the spring, Liberec won only 5 out of 21 possible points, while they failed to win even one of 4 home games, and another loss could be fatal for the coaching staff. “If Liberec doesn’t manage to win at home now, some change could come,” says Sport.cz football expert and former first league footballer Robert Neumann, who also played in Liberec. See also Behind the crazy wage arrears of Chinese football: the league collapse is panic and some teams are on the verge of disbandment

The match will be special for you also because you will meet your cousin David Douděra again.

I’m really looking forward to it! He was at our house recently and said that he was also very happy. Since he’s a right back and I’m a center back, we don’t meet much on the field, but this fall we had a fight in Eden and he fouled me there. I was happy about that. (hugs) We already played against each other when he was still in Mladá Boleslav. I even played my first league game against him. Now we are just waiting for the youngest cousin Martin, who is still in Dukla.

Not now, but we had a dinner bet in the fall. But since we lost, I didn’t invite him to any. I just let it fizzle out. (laughs) We just haven’t gotten to it yet, since we’re all in different places.

Did you congratulate him on the national team invitation during the week?

Certainly, we thought it was great that I was going to 21 and he was going to A. I wish him the best. He also didn’t have it easy in his youth, he was skinny, he didn’t get there quickly. But he always had his goal in mind and went after it.

Both of you can have a blast on the pitch, can you imagine getting your hair on the pitch?

Of course, he did. Before for sure. When we were younger, we used to fight all the time. Uncle or my mom always had to calm us down. But now we’re both more experienced, so at least I’m trying to tame my emotions in some way, to lead them in a positive direction so that they’re positive for me and the team. Otherwise, I like emotions on the pitch. When it doesn’t release at all, it’s a bit of a spasm. Because of that, I have to say that I like Houšťa (Houstecký, assistant at Slavia). He’s crazy, but right. On the field, we are able to send ourselves somewhere, but after the match we can slap ourselves and move on. I think that’s how it should be. See also Europa League: When SC Freiburg keeper Mark Flekken thinks of Juventus

Do you remember any experience with him from Slavia?

Several. Especially my uncle, Dad from Doudis, played with Houšťa while still in Xaverov, so I saw some videos of how he played tricks when he was young. (smiles) When it blows up, it’s always funny how everyone tries not to laugh so it’s cool. But at the same time, when he starts talking seriously, everyone listens because he has respect.

How do you perceive the implementation team led by Jindřich Trpišovský? As an adult, you actually never experienced another coach at Slavia…

That’s right, it’s been there for a really long time. If you look back, how many players have already passed under him… And now he’s rebuilding the team. In fact, all my growing up in Slavia, U17, U19, B and then half a year in A, I always aimed at the fact that I would like to join them one day. But that’s behind me too. I am now in Liberec and I am happy here.

Photo: Radek Petrášek, CTK From the left, Jan Matoušek from Bohemians and Lukáš Červ from Liberec.Photo : Radek Petrašek, CTK

So let’s go to Liberec. How much of a weakness will the absence of Prebsl be on defense?

We will definitely miss him, he has great style, he did well. There are fewer of us now, but those of us who are ready have to do even more on the field. I hope it will be better than the last time, because it was not very good in Mladá Boleslav.

With the current form of Liberec, isn’t Slavia scared?

It’s certainly good to always have a little fear to keep us on our toes. But then again, we can’t be completely screwed. Because then one won’t play, it will fall on us. If we are set in our heads like this, Slavia will eat us up. They will sense it and have the upper hand. So we have to be cautious in some way, to be respectful, but again not completely over the top. We must not think that they are gods. We have to leave everything there and see what it will do.

Almost exactly a year ago, Liberec sensationally beat Slavia at home. Do you remember this fight in the cabin?

I wasn’t in Liberec then, but I watched him. We can certainly remember him, but again I would not look into the past. That it was successful in the spring was nice, but the match was also such a mess. I think Liberec had zero shots on goal, they were still playing at ten. At that moment, he just played what he had to and it worked out for him. So why can’t we do it again?

The celebrants complained a lot about the terrain back then, how does it look now?

He got a little better. At the beginning of the spring season, the pitch was still good, but it rained two days before Olomouc and we completely plowed the pitch with that match… Now the grass has started to grow a bit again, so it could be better, but it’s just not at the top.