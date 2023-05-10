above also in Europe with the dialogue-breaking latest news

Inter president Steven Zhang will experience the Champions League semi-final derby against Milan with anxiety and trepidation
Team up. For a simple reason: he believes in it, he stays close to the players, he worries when they have problems. Steven Zhang could lead a life as a multi-millionaire Martian, between Beijing, Los Angeles, New York and of course Milan, where in every city he has properties and businesses embellished with a collection of supercars that attracts the eye of those who see him pass, never whiz by because he has the good taste not to perform, not to give gas. But be careful, in Milan, the Brera district is his favourite, one of the most fascinating (there is also the headquarters of Corriere della Sera) and you meet him at the wheel of a 500 naturally personalized with the Nerazzurri colours.
Inter is becoming his life, his joy given the results, a Scudetto, an Italian Cup, two Italian Super Cups and this Champions League semi-final against Milan is not yet a victory, who knows if it will ever be, but certainly a prestigious stage which surprised everyone, maybe not him. Because Inter is an act of faith for the young ZhangIt is so true that in the face of so much skepticism, the many rumors that follow each other on a daily basis, on the discounted sale of the club, he proceeds on his way which should lead to the search for financial partners who will make the club more solid.
Always according to the usual informants, and it may well be that they really are, the sale of Inter would be made inevitable by the financial exposure, by that red, a color that Zhang detests, if then accompanied by black, even more annoying in recent months, since Gerry Cardinale’s Milan broke the alliance pact on the new stadium in Milan by taking a lonely road. Sensitive, he took offense. But those close to him make it clear that within 24 hours he gave precise orders, between politicians, economics and diplomats, his studies at the prestigious Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania guarantee him preparation and competence on various fronts , to address and resolve the stage problem.
He works a lot and not in easy conditions, because he has to live in two time zones, the European and the Chinese one, the daily relationship with the Suning headquarters, of father Zhang Jindong, is constant. Now his urgency is to beat Milan, for many reasons, one more valid than the other, from technical to economic ones. It is no coincidence that he is even more concentrated on every need of the team, meetings and talks with Marotta and Antonello, his two closest collaborators, are increasingly frequent these days before the Great Derby. And Inzaghi, put under observation, not only by Marotta but also by him, is reassured by phone calls and whatsapps. In these intense days, Appiano Gentile becomes the capital of Steven Zhang’s world: a way to team up. If you win, the company’s accounts also improve.
May 10, 2023 (change May 10, 2023 | 7:57 pm)
© breaking latest news