above also in Europe with the dialogue-breaking latest news

Of Daniel Dallera

Inter president Steven Zhang will experience the Champions League semi-final derby against Milan with anxiety and trepidation

Team up. For a simple reason: he believes in it, he stays close to the players, he worries when they have problems. Steven Zhang could lead a life as a multi-millionaire Martian, between Beijing, Los Angeles, New York and of course Milan, where in every city he has properties and businesses embellished with a collection of supercars that attracts the eye of those who see him pass, never whiz by because he has the good taste not to perform, not to give gas. But be careful, in Milan, the Brera district is his favourite, one of the most fascinating (there is also the headquarters of Corriere della Sera) and you meet him at the wheel of a 500 naturally personalized with the Nerazzurri colours.

Inter is becoming his life, his joy given the results, a Scudetto, an Italian Cup, two Italian Super Cups and this Champions League semi-final against Milan is not yet a victory, who knows if it will ever be, but certainly a prestigious stage which surprised everyone, maybe not him. Because Inter is an act of faith for the young ZhangIt is so true that in the face of so much skepticism, the many rumors that follow each other on a daily basis, on the discounted sale of the club, he proceeds on his way which should lead to the search for financial partners who will make the club more solid.