Partial redemption of Josè Mourinho’s Roma after the defeat in the Derby against Lazio. The Giallorossi drew 1-1 at Sassuolo at the end of a balanced match, played at a high pace but with few opportunities on either side. Everything is decided in the final, with Abraham taking Roma ahead and Pinamonti avoiding defeat for Sassuolo. Third center of the season for the English striker, who thus responded to the words of the eve of Mourinho who had ‘accused’ him of already being in the lead at the World Cup. Third center also for Pinamonti, who is slowly trying to find the feeling with the goal that made him explode in Empoli last year. An opportunity lost by Roma to hoist themselves to third place in the standings, the Giallorossi temporarily detach Juve and are fifth alone. Precious point for Sassuolo, which returns to move the standings after two defeats in a row.

In Sassuolo, Dionisi finally finds Berardi but only for the bench, the young D’Andrea plays forward with Pinamonti and Laurienté. In midfield Harroui on the left, Ayhan preferred to a freshly called Erlic for the World Cup with Croatia. In Rome, Mourinho unexpectedly deploys Shomurodov from the first striker with the baby Volpato and Zaniolo behind him, on the right Celik preferred to Karsdorp, Ibanez confirmed in defense after the mistake in the Derby. Sassuolo starts strong, with Roma trying to react by trying to exploit their outsiders. Dionisi’s team becomes dangerous twice within a few minutes, first with a little high shot by the young D’Andrea and then with Frattesi who always engages Rui Patricio from distance.

Sassuolo is always dangerous when he can restart, Roma maintains more possession of the ball but is not very effective on the part of the Consiglio. First Volpato and then Zaniolo try, but without the necessary precision. Sudden shock at the game around half an hour: first Sassuolo becomes dangerous with a foray by Pinamonti, then on the counterattack Shomurodov devours the goal of the possible advantage by kicking on Consiglio with Zaniolo all alone in the center of the area. The neroverde team insists, still the young D’Andrea engages Rui Patricio. Then it is Laurienté who tries his luck with a right-footed shot from the edge, just wide. So Frattesi head high on the crossbar, another danger for Roma. The Giallorossi try to shake up before the interval with Shomurodov trying to surprise the outgoing Councils, but the neroverde goalkeeper is saved with a desperate intervention. Finally, it is Zalewski who has the right ball on the left to score, but he kicks to the stars. In the second half, the game continues to remain in balance even if Sassuolo is always the most incisive result when they offend. Roma, on the other hand, continues to lack precision as they approach the green-black area. After a little more than an hour Mourinho changes his exteriors: outside Zalewski and Celik, inside El Shaarawy and Karsdorp to give greater freshness to the attacking phase. Inside also Abraham for Shomurodov and another young man, Bove, in place of Volpato. Roma raises its center of gravity in search of the goal but ends up giving space to the deadly opponent’s counter-attack.

A quarter of an hour from the end of Sassuolo’s sensational failed opportunity with Laurienté who puts the newly entered Traorè alone in front of the goal, but a super Rui Patricio opposes himself as a champion. The law of football is as always ruthless, a few minutes later it is Roma who take the lead with a splendid header by Abraham from a Mancini cross from the right. The Giallorossi advantage lasted less than five minutes, Sassuolo in fact found the deserved draw with a beautiful deviation from the right winger by Pinamonti on an assist from the left of the usual Laurienté. The Frenchman then leaves the field to the returning Berardi in the final minutes. The other good news of the evening for Dionisi, in addition to the excellent performance of his Sassuolo.