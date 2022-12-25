Home Sports Abraham will become a father. Leah is pregnant: the tender Christmas photo with her baby bump – Forzaroma.info – Latest As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos
Sports

by admin
The Englishman made the announcement on Instagram on Christmas day: his partner Leah Monroe already with a baby bump

Christmas with sweet announcement for Tammy Abraham: his Leah is expecting a child. The English striker from Roma is going through a very complicated period on the pitch, but in his private life – despite the recent rumors about an alleged crisis with his partner – the best news has arrived. “Merry Christmas from All Three”he wrote Tammy on Instagram with a family shot with his partner Leah Monroe which already shows a nice baby bump. Abraham in the new year will try to score again, perhaps with greater serenity and even greater stimuli from paternity arriving. “The Greatest Gift”he writes instead Leah.

December 25, 2022 (change December 25, 2022 | 21:18)

