Christmas with sweet announcement for Tammy Abraham: his Leah is expecting a child. The English striker from Roma is going through a very complicated period on the pitch, but in his private life – despite the recent rumors about an alleged crisis with his partner – the best news has arrived. “Merry Christmas from All Three”he wrote Tammy on Instagram with a family shot with his partner Leah Monroe which already shows a nice baby bump. Abraham in the new year will try to score again, perhaps with greater serenity and even greater stimuli from paternity arriving. “The Greatest Gift”he writes instead Leah.