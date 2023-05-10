ABSOLUTE ITALIAN MOUNTAIN RUNNING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There will be 282 athletes who on Sunday, May 7, will compete along the paths of Valmorel, the town in the Pre-Alps of Belluno dear to Dino Buzzati, for the first of the two rounds of the absolute Fidal Italian Mountain Running Championship. The event, proposed by BellunoAtletica, is the first major appointment of 2023 and will be an opportunity not only to bring home the first points for the tricolor “scudetti” but also to earn a blue shirt in view of the World Championships that will take place in Austria, in Innsbruck, at the beginning of June.

All eyes are on Cesare Maestri, Italian champion in the last four seasons: the Trentino rider will lead the battleship of the Athletics Valli Bergamasche which lines up, among others, Hannes Perkmann from South Tyrol, Xavier Chevrier from Valle d’Aosta and Luca Cagnati from Belluno. Another Orobic club, La Recastello, will want to play a leading role, which will see two local athletes at the start, Isacco Costa and Lorenzo Cagnati. The Trentino athletes from Athletica Valchiese will also be looking for a place in the sun, with Alberto Vender and Marco Filosi. Without forgetting, for example, the Piedmontese Martin Dematteis and the Bergamo-born Alex Baldaccini. Among women, pay attention to Alessia Scaini, Alice Gaggi, Gaia Bertolini and the returning Francesca Ghelfi.

There is no shortage of reasons of interest for a day that promises to be exciting both for the parterre of competitors and for the track, already tried by several top athletes, which is very varied, fast and technical at the same time.

The kilometers to go for the Senior categories it will be 14.3 kilometres, divided into three laps which offer large stretches visible to spectators: the overall positive difference in height will be 800 metres. The Juniores and the Masters categories will compete on a 5.5 kilometer course, with a difference in altitude of 300 metres.

The program the start of the Juniores men and Masters men competition is at 9, the Juniores women and Masters women start at 9.10, the Senior women start at 9.45 and the Senior men start at 11.05. The awards will take place, starting at 2.30 pm, at the Baita degli Alpini in Valpiana.