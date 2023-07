It was a unique project that even its creator had no idea how it would turn out. In the end, the skateboard race in one of Prague’s steepest streets was a great success. “But it was absolute madness,” acknowledged Maxim Habanec, the mastermind of the event, in which he finished third. Dutchman Douwe Macare was able to best combine fancy tricks with fast time. You can watch the event in the following video.

