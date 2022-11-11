Silvia in the 100 backstroke signs the seventh world performance (56 “78) in front of the Panziera. Ilaria wins in the 200 butterfly in 2’06” 09

One last pass signed by Silvia Scalia in the 100 backstroke and the last doubts to be resolved: after the two-day tricolor in Riccione in the short course, the national team is ready for the World Cup which will take place from 13 to 18 December in Melbourne, Australia. An edition of the Absolutes that proposed faces, names and certainties such as Simona Quadarella.

bis cocconcelli — The last session opens in the sign of a newly qualified: Costanza Cocconcelli, the Bolognese who after the 200 medley also conquers the 100 in 59 “24, the only one under the minute. Ilaria Cusinato instead passes from third in the mixed to first in the 200 butterfly with a very indicative 2’06 “09. Triplet in the backstroke completed by Lorenzo Mora, who had obtained the pass in the 200 backstroke in Genoa a week ago and reaffirmed his superiority in 1’50 “23 over the former European medalist Matteo Restivo, the Friulian cardiologist-swimmer stationed in Florence.

sprint deplano — Martina Carraro takes the 200 breaststroke in 2’21 “11: she would have needed the staff of 2’19” 68 to hope to be called up for the World Championships in Melbourne, she consoles herself with the success on Francesca Fangio and Lisa Angiolini, both on 2 ’21 “. Lorenzo Zazzeri is absent, the witness of the sprint is taken by Leonardo Deplano, nicknamed Hang Gliding, who in 21” 38 (and for two cents) rejects the world champion of 100 sl, Alessandro Miresi, third is Manuel Frigo in 21 ” 85, who will be in Melbourne in the relay together with Paolo Conte Bonin, the revelation of the queen specialty, author of 21 “87. See also Swimming, Paltrinieri the safe full of medals that wins in every way

square bis — Great time (7th world championship) and world championship pass for Silvia Scalia in the 100 backstroke in front of the qualified Margherita Panziera. The pupil of Giunta redeems herself in a big way from the time trial of 50, with a turn to 27 “26. Even without Paltrinieri and Detti, the 800 is a very hard-fought and uncertain race until the touch with Davide Marchello of Aurelia who checks it in 7’41 “49 (sixth Italian time trial ever), for only 7 cents on Filippo Bertoni and his brother of art Luca De Tullio, author of 7’42” 73. Simona Quadarella, after yesterday’s 800s, also tests in 1500, not scheduled for the World Championships: sixty laps in 15’41 “79. Alberto Razzetti takes the 200 medley in 1’54” 06 on Lorenzo Glessi. Finally Chiara Tarantino triumphs in the race of races (100 sl) with the staff in 53 “35.

results — Fourth session (direct series, 25 m). Men, 50 years old: Deplano 21″38, Miressi 21″40, Frigo 21″85, Conte Bonin 21″87. 800 sl: Marchello 7’41 “49, Bertoni 7’41” 56, Luca De Tullio 7’42 “73, 4. Giovannoni 7’42” 82. 200 dorso: Mora 1’50 “23, Restivo 1’54” 11, Michele Lamberti 1’54 “24. 200 mx: Razzetti 1’54”06, Glessi 1’54”70, Massimiliano Matteazzi 1’56”81.

Donne, 100 sl: Tarantino 53 “35, Cocconcelli 53” 55 (26 “02), Verona 54” 59, Morini 54 “64. 1500 sl: Quadarella 15’41 “79, Sinisi 16’06” 34, Tettamanzi 16’16 “75. 100 dorso: Scalia 56 “78, Panziera 57” 90, Cenci 58 “25. 200 rana: Carraro 2’21 “11, Fangio 2’21” 32, Angiolini 2’21 “97. 200 butterfly: Cusinato 2’06″09, Polieri 2’07″20, Greco 2’08″85. 100 mx: Cocconcelli 59 “24, Bottazzo 1’00” 34, Laquintana 1’00 “50. See also Swimming, Ceccon l'antidivo: 'Bicycle, painting and the swimming mission'

November 11, 2022 (change November 11, 2022 | 19:25)

