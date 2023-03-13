In a full sprint, he flew behind the defensive back four of Barcelona, ​​did not hesitate in the face of the goalkeeper and unleashed exuberant celebrations in the stands with a sharp finish. But Iñaki Williams did not enjoy the joy of his equalizing goal for too long. After a subsequent consultation with colleagues at the video, the head referee did not recognize the goal, as the whole action was preceded by Iker Munaín’s hand. In the end, Bilbao lost to Barcelona 0:1, and really sour reactions did not take long.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

