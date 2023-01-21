After the third day there is still a lot of Italy in the leaderboard of the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship: in the capital of the United Arab Emirates Francesco Molinari maintains the first position thanks to a -2 on the day ( 67 67 69) but is reached at the top by the Irishman Shane Lowry (67 70 66) and Australian Min Woo Lee (68 69 66). The trio leads with a total score of -13, with a one-shot lead over another trio formed by the Scotsman Gran Forrest, the Swede Sebastian Soderberg and the Frenchman Victor Perez. Guido Migliozzi who was in the lead together with Molinari lost a few positions but finished with just one stroke under par (65 69 71) thus dropping to seventh position two strokes away from the leader. It’s a shame because the driver from Vicenza missed a few too many putts, but is still in full swing for the title.