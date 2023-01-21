Chicco was joined at the top by Lowry and Lee. Migliozzi drops to seventh place, but just two strokes from the leaders, everything is still open. Edoardo Molinari also did well
After the third day there is still a lot of Italy in the leaderboard of the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship: in the capital of the United Arab Emirates Francesco Molinari maintains the first position thanks to a -2 on the day ( 67 67 69) but is reached at the top by the Irishman Shane Lowry (67 70 66) and Australian Min Woo Lee (68 69 66). The trio leads with a total score of -13, with a one-shot lead over another trio formed by the Scotsman Gran Forrest, the Swede Sebastian Soderberg and the Frenchman Victor Perez. Guido Migliozzi who was in the lead together with Molinari lost a few positions but finished with just one stroke under par (65 69 71) thus dropping to seventh position two strokes away from the leader. It’s a shame because the driver from Vicenza missed a few too many putts, but is still in full swing for the title.
HSBC Abu Dhabi is the first round of the DPWorld Tour’s Rolex Series with a prize pool of $9 million, $1.5 million of which goes to the winner. Shane Lowry, No. 20 in the world, is the star of the field and it is no surprise to see him on top. A little more unexpected was the performance of another Irishman, Padraig Harrington, who at the age of 51 achieved the best score of the day, -7. Edoardo Molinari’s performance (67 72 68) was also very good, earning him the sixteenth provisional position.
January 21st – 3.32pm
