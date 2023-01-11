Home Sports Abuse in gymnastics. Maurelli: “No More Butterflies”
Abuse in gymnastics. Maurelli: “No More Butterflies”

Abuse in gymnastics. Maurelli: “No More Butterflies”

In a post on Instagram, the Azzurri vents about the scandal of the alleged abuses: “The era of the “Butterflies” born journalistically in August 2004, dies after 18 years in November 2022″

“The Era of Butterflies born journalistically in August 2004, dies after 18 years in November. The break is painful and irreversible, given above all the unsustainable weight of a direct and now unavoidable link to violence and abuse from the media that does not reflect our own ideal of freedom.

The current and future Rhythmic Gymnastics national team will never again recognize themselves with the nickname Butterflies”.

This is the message on Instagram by Alessia Maurelli, the blue captain of gymnastics, accompanied by a photo of a butterfly with damaged wings. The announcement comes after investigations into alleged abuses at the Desio Academy. The Federginnastica federal prosecutor’s office has referred the Farfalle coach Emanuela Maccarani and her assistant Olga Tishina as part of the investigation into the alleged ill-treatment of the athletes.

