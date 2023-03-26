The hearing has been postponed to May 12, the day in which others will also be heard tesserate. To motivate the postponement of the first sports hearing on the alleged abuse to some former rhythmic gymnastics athletes addressed to the national coach and blue technical director Emanuela Maccarani and his deputy Olga Tishinawhich took place on March 24 at the Sports Court of Federginnastica, procedural defects advanced by the lawyers of the two members were alleged. The accusation, according to the federal prosecutor’s office, is that the two coaches have “adopted training methods that do not comply with the duties of correctness and professionalism, putting in place psychological pressures and causing eating and psychological disorders in some gymnasts”. In the event of a conviction, Maccarani and Tishina may be reprimanded, banned or suspended for up to two years.

“All of this is already having a significant impact on the tranquility of the work that I believe the staff and I have managed to carry out with great professionalism – he said macaronias reported by the newspaper The day –. Naturally, the fact of facing the next competitions with this situation still open is worrying”. And the reference is to media exposure “which bore the name of Butterflies to be approached with abuse and mistreatment, facts that do not respond to the context of national which, unfortunately, they are associated with”.