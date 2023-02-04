“He understood the lesson“, so it doesn’t have to be replaced and can remain at the helm of the Italian national team of rhythmic. It’s parole of the president of Federginnastica, Gherardo Tecchiare Emanuela Maccaranithe coach defers from sports justice e investigated from the Monza Public Prosecutor’s Office who is dealing with complaints from mistreatment towards the athletes all’accademia Federal of Desio. Tecchi defends his coach: “I have to be guarantor, otherwise I would replace justice and it is the most wrong thing I could do “. But then he adds that Maccarani “understood the lesson”: what does that mean? The president of the FGI does not explain it: “Ordinary and sporting justice will have to take their course”. In the meantime, the coach’s position is locked down: “Me I don’t have to replace anyone“.

The Federation had already decided not to decide: on 12 January it had sanctioned that Maccarani would continue to coach the Butterfliesbut it would no longer be technical director from the National. A pilate choice, in continuity with the guaranteed line married by Tecchi and the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò. The Italian rhythmic is worried about the qualifiers at Olympic Games Of Paris 2024: it is the great goal of the national team, not to be missed. The fear also shines through from Tecchi’s words on the sidelines of the Fgi event ‘Our history, our future‘ at the hall of honor of Coni: “The girls they are not well, the truth is this. They’re suffering what happened in a serious way. They also know what their job is train and trainto arrive at the right time be prepared to massimo“.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a group like this. So I am very confident that they will be able to hit theirs objective“, adds Tecchi. That group, coached by Maccarani, hit the historic mark bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. A result of great prestige for the Federation, which now does not want to download the technique that brought Italy to the vertices of world rhythm: “If Emanuela Maccarani is to be replaced? I don’t have to replace anyone – Tecchi clarified – Currently Maccarani is the coach, together with Tishina and Patriarca”. Olga Silence it is in turn investigated by the Monza prosecutor’s office for ill-treatment.

The investigators investigating Maccarani and Tishina speak of “attitudes vexatious on underage female athletes”, while the federal prosecutor in the referral writes that with their training methods have caused “in some gymnasts the onset of disturbances food e psychological“. For the federal president Tecchi, however, the coach “understood the lesson”, so if anything she should be joined by a new assistant: “We will add a fourth personaI will dissolve this reserve during the week, for to be Calm“. A move to cover up, in case the judges think differently from Tecchi: “I don’t know what will happen at the level of sporting and ordinary justice. As president of the federation and as interim technical director, I have to watch my back. He must be a welcome person in Maccarani since he will have to working together and they will have to share the same system of training“.