AC Milan and Acqua Lete together for a new environmental sustainability project

A new circular economy model for the recycling of plastic bottles in collaboration with Coripet is underway at the AC Milan headquarters

Through the installation of eco-compactors at Casa Milan, Milanello and PUMA House of Football, the project aims to give new life to over 400,000 bottles during a sports season and to reduce carbon dioxide emissions

On the occasion of Earth Day, AC Milan and Acqua Lete announce the launch of an innovative environmental sustainability project carried out in collaboration with Coripet, a reference consortium in the collection and recycling of PET bottles.

From the synergy with the historic brand of Italian mineral water, which has always been present in the world of sport and with a strong environmental vocation, AC Milan is inaugurating a complex project at its headquarters in Casa Milan and in the Milanello and PUMA House of Football sports centers a real model of circular economy through the collection of PET bottles, carried out through the installation of special eco-compactors, and in the subsequent recycling of the bottles in a ‘bottle to bottle’ logic.

Through this project, AC Milan, Lete and Coripet intend to give new life to over 400,000 bottles during a sports season, contributing to the preservation of the ecosystem by achieving a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions. The initiative will be the subject of a punctual periodic reporting of the total number of bottles collected and the valorisation of the reductions in carbon dioxide emissions obtained.

The commitment, in addition to representing an important initiative in terms of selective collection, is the first step in an ambitious project, which aims to raise awareness among opinion leaders and all of AC Milan’s most important stakeholders, starting with its employees and fans, on the importance of good environmental practices.

Paolo Scaroni, President of AC Milan, commented: “A new project that bears witness to the constant attention that the Club pays to environmental sustainability, together with a sensitive Partner like Lete. AC Milan is a social and cultural institution, aware of the responsibility of being able to contribute to a positive change in the world we live in, starting above all from ourselves and from the example we can set, addressing in particular future generations, who are very attentive to social and respect for the ecosystem”.

“Fostering a partnership increasingly means sharing common values ​​and projects – declares Nicola Arnone, President of Acqua Lete – and the activation of this program represents a further important step in our environmental sustainability policy that starts from afar. Our company was the first player in the food sector to use 100% Green Energy for the entire production requirement and is a founding member of Coripet which we wanted alongside AC Milan in this project as evidence that the synergy between different subjects united by great skills and joint visions can represent a virtuous model to follow”.

“It is an honor for us to take the field alongside our associates with initiatives that enhance the Coripet model of Circular Economy”, explains Corrado Dentis, President of Coripet, who adds: “Finding important realities willing to make a concrete commitment also on the environmental front is a encouragement for all of us at Coripet to continue with enthusiasm and determination with our “bottle to bottle” project. Remaking new raw material from used bottles for new bottles means avoiding extracting new resources thanks to the closed cycle”.