AC Milan, PUMA e KOCHE present a special capsule collection with the new AC Milan Fourth Kit. The jersey integrates a pixelated interpretation, game-readyof AC Milan’s iconic red and black stripes.

The new AC Milan reality show is reinterpreted in 8-bit digital glory with AC Milan, PUMA and the Parisian fashion house KOCHÉ. This season, the three brands combine the Club’s heritage with tech performance and street-inspired couture for a collection match-ready which is both football and fashion-forward. The capsule includes the AC Milan fourth shirt, shorts, goalkeeper kit and a pre-match jacket.

The Rossoneri’s Fourth Kit places the Club’s heritage at the center of a new pixelated universe, where reality coexists with the imaginary and the only thing that matters is the Rossoneri. The jersey also integrates gold details, which add a touch of elegance to the innovative reinterpretation of the pixelated red and black stripes. The new digital-inspired garments feature all of PUMA’s futuristic technology, ready to play on and off the pitch, because “the game is never over.”.

“Pixels are the atoms of digital images. They can recall 8-bit games, nostalgic graphics from the early years of the internet, and take on a contemporary form in the form of Crypto punks, who are at the heart of today’s pop culture.” he has declared Marco Mueller, Senior Head of Product Line Management Apparel Individual di PUMA. “The idea behind the print of the jersey is to bend the pixels into a perspective that pays homage to the iconic stripes, but at the same time to decompose the pixels to blend them into the black of the jersey and create a stylized digital look and feel”.

The design and creativity of the collection fuse the digital world with a modern and realistic environment to create a unique mix of styles that celebrates AC Milan’s heritage and innovative nature. This result has been achieved not only through the physical collection, but also in the digital space. The design of the jersey has been used to create decals that will be launched in the popular sports action game Rocket League starting Wednesday 8 March. It will be the first time that a European club’s football kit will be included in the game.

Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer di AC Milancommented: “This Fourth Kit designed by PUMA and KOCHÉ is the perfect embodiment of the innovative drive of AC Milan, which wants to be an avant-garde club and trend setter. With its ability to incorporate our red and black colors with gold and its modern design, the kit combines tradition and innovation, and is a testament to AC Milan’s ability to fuse football and fashion in a credible and authentic way.”

Christelle KOCHER, Founder and Creative Director of KOCHÉ he has declared: “It was a real honor for me to work on this cult jersey. I’m a football fan and AC Milan are one of the most iconic teams of all time. I am very proud to bring KOCHÉ’s elegant touch to the AC Milan players on the pitch. It was a real pleasure to immerse myself in Milan’s DNA and give my modern interpretation to the Rossoneri stripes.”

To celebrate the launch of the new Fourth Kit, AC Milan, PUMA and KOCHÉ will host a special pop-up store in Milan from February 23rd to 25th, during the Milano Fashion Week. The store will present the new kit and will also offer an opportunity for the brands involved to discuss the relationship between sport and fashion.

The AC Milan x PUMA x KOCHÉ collection is available from today, February 23, in the AC Milan Stores and store.milan.com, the PUMA Stores, online at PUMA.com and KOCHE.fr, and at selected retailers.

The new AC Milan x PUMA x KOCHÉ Fourth Kit will make its debut on Sunday 26 February at 20:45, when the first men’s team will face Atalanta at the San Siro in the Serie A match. The AC Milan women’s team will wear the new kit in the first leg of the Italian Cup semi-final against the AS Roma women’s team.