Home Sports AC Milan and the referees against in the Champions League: Stefano Agresti’s inspiration
Sports

AC Milan and the referees against in the Champions League: Stefano Agresti’s inspiration

by admin
AC Milan and the referees against in the Champions League: Stefano Agresti’s inspiration

Last year the Rossoneri were damaged in the matches against Porto and Atletico, now the penalty given to Chelsea risks weighing on qualification. Nyon and the designator Rosetti must give a signal

Even the quiet Pioli has lost patience. Not the style, not that, but the nerves have gotten a little out of control. And how to blame him? The penalty for Chelsea and the expulsion of Tomori in the 18 ‘, as well as having ruined a great game, risk taking away too many good things from Milan: qualification for the Champions League round of 16, a river of money. No, that rigor was not there, and consequently not even the expulsion: they would not have whistled them even in Italy, most likely; it is inexplicable that the referee, the German Siebert, sanctioned them in a European competition, where the threshold of tolerance for physical contact is much higher.

See also  Rice body: Milan wants to sign Ziyech and needs Chelsea to help bear part of the salary, Sanches is still the goal – yqqlm

You may also like

Archery: gold medal for two people from Turin...

Underdogs Who Could Win The World Cup

Curling, cortinese bandiera in Canada with Constantini e...

Lone Wolf Shan Gu | Hit the score,...

Gu Zihao and Xie Erhao advanced to the...

Mount on Milan-Chelsea: “Surprised by the penalty, Tomori...

Juve in retirement until the derby: how it...

UEFA Champions League – Harland rests Mahrez and...

Jorginho: “This Napoli does not surprise me at...

UEFA Champions League | Ten-man AC Milan loses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy