Even the quiet Pioli has lost patience. Not the style, not that, but the nerves have gotten a little out of control. And how to blame him? The penalty for Chelsea and the expulsion of Tomori in the 18 ‘, as well as having ruined a great game, risk taking away too many good things from Milan: qualification for the Champions League round of 16, a river of money. No, that rigor was not there, and consequently not even the expulsion: they would not have whistled them even in Italy, most likely; it is inexplicable that the referee, the German Siebert, sanctioned them in a European competition, where the threshold of tolerance for physical contact is much higher.