Home Sports AC Milan in Sassuolo amarcord scudetto
Sports

AC Milan in Sassuolo amarcord scudetto

by admin
AC Milan in Sassuolo amarcord scudetto

Stefano Scacchi

August 30, 2022

MILANO

Milan and Rome will try to thin the big group of the six top teams for at least 24 hours. Inter, one point behind the half dozen leaders, will have to take advantage of this Tuesday of the first midweek round in order not to lose any more ground after the defeat against Lazio.

The crossings of the calendar have placed AC Milan in Reggio Emilia with Sassuolo, fresh amarcord of the Scudetto won exactly 100 days ago, on the very day that Inter received Radu’s Cremonese at San Siro, the Romanian goalkeeper loaned by the Nerazzurri for to find themselves after the Bologna mistake, which was decisive for bringing the city rivals closer to the tricolor success (in the last two games, in fact, Radu has saved almost everything).

Roma face another newly promoted home team with zero points: Monza. At the Olimpico spotlight on the former Belotti grenade who will go to the bench for the first time with his new team. The Gallo, however, could make his debut in the second half only in the event of a reassuring gap in the score. The two Milanese, on the contrary, have some problems with injuries in attack. Especially Inter who knew Lukaku’s exact diagnosis: muscular distraction in the left thigh. The Belgian should return at the beginning of October, after the break for the national teams, right against Roma. Milan must give up on Rebic and Origi, respectively stopped by a back problem and inflammation.

See also  Okuhara hopes to achieve three consecutive full-day championships, revealing that he had undergone surgery in October

Pioli, more than Inzaghi, will resort to turnover in view of Saturday’s derby. The last AC Milan reinforcement is about to arrive: the 19-year-old Belgian midfielder Aster Vranckx of Wolfsburg. Inzaghi, on the other hand, did not collect Steven Zhang’s green light for Acerbi. The Nerazzurri president, for a salary of 4 million gross, would prefer younger profiles. The operation is currently frozen. Mourinho has already been able to unwrap the last two gifts: in addition to Belotti, the Guinean midfielder Mady Camara, 25 years old. Giallorossi and Rossoneri must confirm themselves, Inter is already called to redeem. –

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Portuguese Super League: Benfica tops the table with...

The Asian Cup proves that 5 new stars...

the latest video news from the world of...

The “National Fitness Month” series of activities set...

Franchini and Noia hit, Voghe extends Binasco

Premier League roundup: Chelsea reversed, Manchester United sign...

84 year old enthusiast buys the 55th

Serie A: Inter Milan, Roma both win, Milan...

Suspicions on the Red Bull chassis “Does not...

The Yankees, an empire that has made school

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy