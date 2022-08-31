MILANO

Milan and Rome will try to thin the big group of the six top teams for at least 24 hours. Inter, one point behind the half dozen leaders, will have to take advantage of this Tuesday of the first midweek round in order not to lose any more ground after the defeat against Lazio.

The crossings of the calendar have placed AC Milan in Reggio Emilia with Sassuolo, fresh amarcord of the Scudetto won exactly 100 days ago, on the very day that Inter received Radu’s Cremonese at San Siro, the Romanian goalkeeper loaned by the Nerazzurri for to find themselves after the Bologna mistake, which was decisive for bringing the city rivals closer to the tricolor success (in the last two games, in fact, Radu has saved almost everything).

Roma face another newly promoted home team with zero points: Monza. At the Olimpico spotlight on the former Belotti grenade who will go to the bench for the first time with his new team. The Gallo, however, could make his debut in the second half only in the event of a reassuring gap in the score. The two Milanese, on the contrary, have some problems with injuries in attack. Especially Inter who knew Lukaku’s exact diagnosis: muscular distraction in the left thigh. The Belgian should return at the beginning of October, after the break for the national teams, right against Roma. Milan must give up on Rebic and Origi, respectively stopped by a back problem and inflammation.

Pioli, more than Inzaghi, will resort to turnover in view of Saturday’s derby. The last AC Milan reinforcement is about to arrive: the 19-year-old Belgian midfielder Aster Vranckx of Wolfsburg. Inzaghi, on the other hand, did not collect Steven Zhang’s green light for Acerbi. The Nerazzurri president, for a salary of 4 million gross, would prefer younger profiles. The operation is currently frozen. Mourinho has already been able to unwrap the last two gifts: in addition to Belotti, the Guinean midfielder Mady Camara, 25 years old. Giallorossi and Rossoneri must confirm themselves, Inter is already called to redeem. –