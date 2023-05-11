AC Milan-Inter (0-2) — Sportellate.it

Inter dominated the first leg. Milan, the defense is a nightmare.

MILAN

Maignan 6,5 – Guilty on the goals, he is precious in the intervention on Dzeko which would have definitively closed the speech. If Milan still have that 10% chance, they owe it to their goalkeeper;

Calabria 4 – He is light in marking Dzeko on the occasion of the first goal – but here he shares responsibilities with Pioli – and lets Dimarco take two meters on the double. The rest of the match is sketchy. Horrible performance;

Kjaer 4 – Headache evening for the Danish Vikings. He never sees Lautaro and is always late even for Dzeko, the true binder of the Inter game; (Thiaw 6 – In 20 minutes he does better than the starting couple. His head is all his and he is careful beforehand);

Tomori 4.5 – Half a point more than his ward mate just because he earns in safety next to Thiaw. For the rest, he gets all the choices wrong;

Theo Hernandez 5.5 – The Milan fans pinned all their hopes on him after Leao’s ailment. This evening, however, the French TGV is intimidated by Dumfries, who wins the very personal duel;

Krunic 5 – He suffers terribly from the opponent’s superiority in the middle of the field. It is not the usual dam and does not offer solutions in the few AC Milan offensive sorties. In the midst of the storm, not even the generous Rade was saved;

Tone 5.5 – He has the best chance to reopen the game but Bastoni’s studs deny him the joy. Try to shake his i, shouldering all responsibility but Mkhitaryan is lost on the occasion of the goal of doubling;

Saelemakers 5,5 – He’s one of the most proactive of his team as long as he stays on the pitch. He has the task of making Rafa Leao regret as little as possible but he almost never succeeds. The few initiatives of the first half, however, bear his signature; (Origi 5 – It does not offer the gear change that Pioli was looking for. But, on the other hand, Origi has not been a valid alternative since the beginning of the year. On the contrary, it is the symbol player of AC Milan’s bankruptcy market in the summer experienced as Italian champions);

Bennacer 5,5 – Out due to injury after 0-2 but his contribution in the first 20 minutes was still not enough; (Messiah 4,5 – Enter with the wrong attitude without being able to conclude anything. But it is in the recovery phase that he manages to give the worst of himself, supporting several bloody balls to his opponents. The possible goal of 1-2 is devoured);

Brahim Diaz 5,5 – Better as an attacking midfielder than as a winger. He only manages to break on a couple of occasions but his game was still lacking in flashes. After a season in which he had practically no spare parts, Diaz seems to have completely run out of gas;

Giroud 5.5 – His game is all suffering. Acerbi checked him without particular worries but his companions never witnessed him. He is good at pivoting on Tonali’s post;

Pegs 4.5 – Maybe Kalulu’s entry was late but without Leao there were very few cards to play. At 0-2 it was inevitable to try and score a goal and the inclusion of Messias for the injured Bennacer is nothing scandalous. He has few alternatives, true, but he also has the great demerit of not being able to prepare his team for the approach to the race. It’s unthinkable to be 2 goals down after just a quarter of an hour in a Champions League semi-final derby.

INTER

Drunk 6 – Inactive for the whole game. He stands out by cueing his midfielders in setting up;

Darmian 6 – It never suffers despite the fact that it has recently offered more brilliant performances;

Unripe 6.5 – He too “limits” himself to controlling Giroud, never served by his companions. He is careful in advance, he only suffers the only incursion from Diaz;

Sticks 6.5 – A couple of his proverbial throws, a foray to throw Dzeko in front of Maignan. Game as a player of international caliber;

Dumfries 6,5 – Despite the ball and chain imprecision, he wins the physical duel with Theo Hernandez and Origi. Also useful on set pieces thanks to his size;

Stretcher 6.5 – Very good at throwing Dimarco on the occasion of doubling. He never misses his presence in the middle of the field but tonight overtime wasn’t really necessary;

Calhanoglu 7 – The Turkish revenge. Initially Inzaghi prefers him to Brozovic and this could already be a big injection of confidence. Then the overall performance against his hated former team is a professor. Even a pole hit with a missile from 30 meters. Probably the best day of his career; (Gagliardini sv – Enter just in time to miss the goal of 0-3);

Mhkitaryan 7,5 – Comes out with the MVP award. Even if we don’t completely agree with the decision, we can’t fail to underline the performance of the Armenian player. Recovered by Inzaghi, in this season finale he is Inter’s extra man. The insertion on the goal is a masterpiece; (Brozovic 6.5 – Comes in to manage the dribble of the last 20 minutes and does it excellently, as always. Marcelo Brozovic on the bench is a luxury that few can afford);

Dimarco 7,5 – Yet another dream game for the former season ticket holder at the Meazza north curve. We can’t imagine how happy he can be tonight after his personal performance and that of his team. Mangia Calabria on doubling, then serving the assist, and is always proactive in the push phase. Behind there you can see little, Bastoni didn’t need any particular help;

Martinez 7 – Derby for Lautaro usually means goals. Although it wasn’t the case today, the Inter captain was still the star of an excellent game. Probably the best play paired with Dzeko;

Dzeko 8 – For us he is the MVP of the evening. It will be the crazy goal, it will be the usual elegance with which he tames every ball, it will be that the identity card says 37 but this boy hasn’t stopped surprising us yet. He ran like a twenty-year-old who has to earn minutes in the first team remaining the point of reference for his companions. Simply amazing player;

Inzaghi 9 – He had only two doubts: Mhkitaryan and Dzeko yes, Mhkitaryan and Dzeko no. You chose the former and the result speaks for itself. Also good at inserting Brozovic, De Vrji and Lukaku at the right moments. “He guessed everything”, to quote my colleague Codega. Simone is the king of cups and tonight’s perfect match is yet another confirmation.