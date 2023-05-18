AC Milan launches the first integrated audio description service for blind and visually impaired fans – Sport Marketing News

AC Milan feels the responsibility of being considered a social and cultural institution, followed by over 500 million fans worldwide, committed to stimulating and guiding a positive change that starts right from the world of football, guaranteeing today’s and tomorrow’s fans the opportunity to share the passion and magic of football.

Through the program “Milan for everyone”the Club is committed to making its activities and physical and digital spaces increasingly accessible to its fans.

In Italy, where football fans make up over 50% of the population, there are about 360,000 blind people and more than 1.5 million visually impaired. Precisely with a view to responding to the needs of a considerable and passionate part of its public, in recent months AC Milan has collaborated with a specialized technological partner and with the Fondazione Istituto dei Ciechi di Milano to launch the new audio description service for blind and visually impaired fans.

In each home match, the Club will offer fans with visual impairments a detailed account of the match, produced directly from the San Siro stadium press box, with the contribution of a specialized speaker from Radio Rossonera. The new solution also makes it possible to simplify logistics and signal transmission, to move away from the use of single-use devices and expand the usability of the service to everyone, inside and outside the stadium.

His digital and innovative nature makes the service usable in the same way both inside the stadium and outside it, giving everyone the opportunity to feel close to their favorite team even from home.

“To define ourselves as an inclusive Club, we must guarantee all our fans, without distinction, the possibility of fully living their Rossoneri passion and consolidating the emotional bond with Milan – he has declared Paul ScaroniPresident of AC Milan – Thanks to projects and services such as audio description, we intend to make every fan feel an integral part of our family: a goal that can also encourage and guide the evolution of the entire football sector, in terms of accessibility and social inclusion”.

As part of the “Milan for all” program, included in the Resp ManifestAct for social equity, equality and inclusiveness, recognized as an exemplary case by UEFA and the FIGC, the Club promotes a culture of accessibility even outside the San Siro stands. In fact, AC Milan translates and subtitles all Coach Pioli’s pre-match press conferences into LIS, promotes visits to the Mondo Milan Museum and the Milanello Sports Center for third sector associations and many other initiatives.