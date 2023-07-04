Home » AC Milan Makes Initial Offer of 19 Million Euros for Alkmaar Midfielder Ryders
AC Milan Makes Initial Offer of 19 Million Euros for Alkmaar Midfielder Ryders

AC Milan Makes Initial Offer of 19 Million Euros for Alkmaar Midfielder Ryders

AC Milan Pursues Alkmaar Midfielder Ryders with a €19 Million Offer

AC Milan continues its pursuit of new signings this transfer season, as recent reports from Di Marzio and Romano indicate that the Italian club has contacted Alkmaar midfielder Ryders and made an initial offer of €19 million.

After recently offloading Tonali and announcing Chick’s arrival, AC Milan is keen on strengthening its squad further. Chick’s transfer fee cost the club approximately €20 million, while Tonali’s sale brought in a substantial €70 million, plus an additional €10 million. The intention is to utilize this income for further signings, including Ryders.

According to Di Marzio, AC Milan has officially reached out to the Eredivisie team Alkmaar today. The club’s management has had discussions with coach Pioli, and they are determined to secure the services of Ryders.

Reports suggest that Alkmaar is demanding a fee between €18 million and €20 million for Ryders. The club has already rejected offers from Spanish and English teams, valuing the player at €14 million.

The article further highlights that AC Milan’s interest in Ryders has been ongoing for almost a month, indicating their seriousness in acquiring the Dutch midfielder. Negotiations between the two clubs are reportedly progressing smoothly, with Ryders expressing his desire to join Milan.

At 24 years old and standing at 185cm tall, Ryders primarily plays as a midfielder. He boasts a versatile skill set, capable of playing as a winger, wingback, and even as a fullback. His market value currently stands at €14 million. Last season alone, Ryders featured in 48 matches for Alkmaar, contributing an impressive tally of 7 goals and 10 assists.

In addition to the pursuit of Ryders, there are reports from Italian media journalist Pedula about AC Milan reaching an agreement with Japanese international Daichi Kamada. However, Milan currently has only one non-European quota remaining, and the club continues to explore additional targets, including Villarreal’s Chukweize.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author. Sohu is an information release platform that provides information storage services.

