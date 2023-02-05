After the success of the first drop, launched last June, the two iconic brands in the world of football and music continue their collaboration

The partnership between AC Milan and the Rolling Stones continues, with the Rossoneri presenting today the second drop of the special AC Milan x The Rolling Stones capsule collection, in collaboration with the historic British rock band. From an icon club in the world of football to an icon band in world rock music, AC Milan and the Rolling Stones are continuing the partnership born on the occasion of last June’s concert at San Siro, the only Italian stop on the summer tour.

The capsule – now available in all AC Milan points of sale – is made up of four main pieces, among which the Varsity Jacket in wool and eco-leather stands out, enriched with patches and embroidery on both the front and back – including the writing “AC Milan x The Rolling Stones” and embroidery “Sympathy for the Devil”, which combines one of the most famous songs of the English rock band with Milan, recalls the Devil, which has always been an iconic element of the Rossoneri.

An exclusive collection with customized products with MADE IN ITALY embroidery, patches and screen printing. To enrich the capsule collection, also two different t-shirts and the hooded sweatshirt. Among the exclusive accessories of this second drop there is also a hat with an embroidered logo, a notebook, key ring, scarf, cup and bracelets.

The Rolling Stones’ iconic “sticky tongue” will be present in all the pieces, which for the occasion has been dyed red and black, merging the historic symbol of the British band and the colors of AC Milan into a single special logo.

The special collaboration, created in collaboration with Bravado, part of the Universal Music Group, brings two worlds together – football and music – united by the pure passion of their fans and by the power of the strong emotions that both manage to generate through their maximum expression: matches and concerts.

The second drop of the AC Milan x The Rolling Stones collection fits into a context of strong growth of the Rossoneri brand off the pitch and which sees the Club particularly active with important projects and collaborations in the world of fashion and entertainment .