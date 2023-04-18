AC Milan qualify at the expense of Napoli for their first Champions League half since 2007

Upon returning from the locker room, Naples accelerated the pace, in the wake of Kvaratskhelia (47th) or Mathias Olivera (64th, 88th). But the Serie A leader broke his teeth on the Milan defense, led by the imperturbable Kjaer, still impressive. At the end of the match, “Kvara” could have revived the suspense after a naive hand from Fikayo Tomori in the box. But “Magic” Mike Maignan extended his arms to repel the Georgian’s attempt (82nd). Transparent, Osimhen reignited the Diego Maradona stadium in stoppage time with a powerful header (90th + 3). Too late.