AC Milan qualify at the expense of Napoli for their first Champions League half since 2007

Rafael Leao succeeded in everything on Tuesday evening, leading AC Milan to the semi-finals of the Champions League despite the draw in Naples (1-1) in the quarter-finals of the competition. Sixteen years later, the Rossoneri are back in the last four of C1, thanks to a precious goal from Olivier Giroud (43rd), perfectly served by the Portuguese international. Victor Osimhen scored the goal of false hope (90th + 3), as he arrived late.
The first twenty minutes of the meeting foreshadowed a particularly laborious evening for the Milanese. Suffocated by high pressing from Naples, unable to succeed in a sequence of passes, the Rouge et Noir suffered the Neapolitan waves: from his right wing, Politano missed the target of Maignan, attentive (13th, 20th).
The balls touched by Milan in the first ten minutes of the match on Tuesday evening. (OptaAnalysts)
Then Leao extended his powerful legs. After a two-man game with Théo Hernandez, the former Lille player called on Brahim Diaz at the far post. But in the wake of his pass, the left winger is hooked by Mario Rui, too short. penalty. Starting on the right side, Alex Meret repelled Giroud’s attempt (22nd), and preserved Neapolitan hopes.
Ndombélé guilty on the Milan goal
Not satisfied with his first decisive action, Leao did it again: from his part of the field, he activated the turbo to catch cold Ndombélé then Rrahmani, then adjusted his pass for Giroud. Serene, the French international propelled the ball into the goal (43rd), his fifth achievement in ten Champions League matches this season.
Maignan’s parade on the penalty struck by Kvaratskhelia. (C. De Luca/Reuters)
Upon returning from the locker room, Naples accelerated the pace, in the wake of Kvaratskhelia (47th) or Mathias Olivera (64th, 88th). But the Serie A leader broke his teeth on the Milan defense, led by the imperturbable Kjaer, still impressive. At the end of the match, “Kvara” could have revived the suspense after a naive hand from Fikayo Tomori in the box. But “Magic” Mike Maignan extended his arms to repel the Georgian’s attempt (82nd). Transparent, Osimhen reignited the Diego Maradona stadium in stoppage time with a powerful header (90th + 3). Too late.