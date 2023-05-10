AC Milan vs. Inter Milan in Champions League semi-final

Status: 05/10/2023 09:53 a.m

Milan are in the semi-finals of the Champions League with two clubs for the second time. No other city has done that before. Ahead of the Inter-AC Milan derby kick-off, it might be worth keeping an eye on Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

“Who would have thought that?” asks even the Milan-based “Gazzetta dello Sport”. Both Milan teams were still unsuccessful in Serie A in the spring and were “ugly in terms of football”. Now, a few weeks later, the traditional “Derby della Madonnina” between Inter and AC Milan is about a place in the final of the Champions League. The “Gazzetta” calls it “Miracle in Milan”.

resurrection from Inter Milan

A more down-to-earth explanation: Inter and Milan show that you can go far if you perform well at the crucial stage of the season. Inter in particular have seen a remarkable resurgence in recent weeks. In March, the “Nerazzurri” still had the score of a relegated team in the domestic Serie A. Most recently, however, Inter clinched four victories in the league and cup within ten days, including against the top teams Juventus Turin, AS and Lazio Roma.

Inter are the favorites for Christian “Bobo” Vieri going into the semi-finals within the city. The former international and Inter goalscorer has risen to become a social media star in Italy with his “Bobo-TV” on Twitch. “Inter are in better form, the better team,” said the 49-year-old, who also played for AC Milan for a few months. Milan, believes Vieri, is too dependent on one player. “Without Rafael Leao, the team is worth 50 percent less,” said the former striker, whose Twitch format also attracts clicks for pointed opinions.

Big question marks at Rafael Leao

It is true that at AC Milan a lot revolves around the question: will Rafael Leao fit in time? Milan’s outstanding striker had to be substituted after eleven minutes against Lazio with an adductor injury. Coach Stefano Pioli only wants to decide at short notice whether to include Leao in the squad. The participation of the young Portuguese in the second leg next week should not be jeopardized.

Milan made their mark in La Liga by beating Lazio, but have been more inconsistent in their performances overall. Nevertheless, Milan’s coach was self-confident in the press conference before the semi-finals: “Inter is the favorite for many – but not for me”. His team knocked out Tottenham and Italy’s champions Napoli, so Pioli said: “We can beat anyone.”

Robin Gosens “Back on track”

At Inter, among other things, the form curve of the strikers is encouraging. Romelu Lukaku meets again just in time for the hot phase of the season, Lautaro Martinez is in top form, Edin Dzeko and Joaquin Correa have also recently scored goals. “I can choose up front and in midfield,” said Inter coach Inzaghi. In midfield, Robin Gosens will probably also provide a larger selection. The recently injured German posted a photo on Instagram that shows him back in team training. Gosens’ combative caption: “Back on track.”

Çalhanoğlu Reizfigur für Milan-Fans

Inter is discussing whether Marcelo Brozović or Hakan Çalhanoğlu will get the director’s position in defensive midfield. Captain Brozović has shown improving form of late, with Çalhanoğlu consistently among Inter’s strongest players this season. Born in Mannheim with German and Turkish passports, he feels comfortable in his new position in the rear midfield. Çalhanoğlu shines there as a pacesetter, but also shows defensive qualities. The former Bundesliga player for Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen is grateful to Inzaghi for the role change: “I see myself more in the position in midfield in front of the defense, Pirlo is not my idol for nothing.”

Should Çalhanoğlu play from the start, the opening of the two teams will be exciting. Since Çalhanoğlu switched from AC to Inter Milan almost two years ago, he has been a tantalizing figure for Milan fans, but also for some former team-mates. French winger Theo Hernández sang “Çalhanoğlu, figlio di puttana” (“Calhanoğlu, son of a bitch”) with the fans at Milan’s championship celebrations. Çalhanoğlu refused to shake hands with the singing-loving Hernández in the next derby.