Sports

Sport Champions League

AC Milan is back on the international stage

| Reading time: 2 minutes

Celebrations in London: The AC Milan players celebrate reaching the quarter-finals

Which: dpa/Alastair Grant

After a long absence, AC Milan is back in the top eight teams in Europe. An unspectacular appearance at Tottenham Hotspur was enough for the Italians. The Londoners were too harmless and acted outnumbered in the final phase.

Dhe Italian top club AC Milan has reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in eleven years. Milan handed in a 0-0 draw at Tottenham Hotspur in the round of 16 second leg on Wednesday evening to qualify for the round of the top eight teams in Europe. The Italians won the first leg 1-0. In a game that was tough over long stretches, Tottenham’s Argentinian soccer world champion Cristian Romero saw yellow-red after repeated foul play (77th). The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on March 17th.

As with the first meeting of the two teams, the game in London did not turn out to be particularly attractive. Knowing that they had the advantage from the first leg, Milan were initially cautious and Spurs hardly created any chances. The best was a deflected ball from former Schalke player Malick Thiaw (35′) in the first half, which AC goalkeeper Maik Maignan saved with a foot. The Italians improved in the second half, but Brahim Diaz (51.) missed the best chance of the game up to that point and was denied by Spurs keeper Fraser Forster.

The hosts, on the other hand, didn’t get enough, although coach Antonio Conte was back on the sidelines for the first time in a few weeks after a gallbladder operation. In the rain of London, the Spurs appeared too harmless overall, Pierre Emile Höjbjerg (64th) still had a shot. In injury time, Milan’s keeper Maignan saved a header from Harry Kane (90’+3′), on the other side Divock Origi (90’+4) hit the post.

Champions League, Round of 16:

Borussia Dortmund – Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC – Borussia Dortmund 2:0

Club Brugge – Benfica Lisbon 0:2

Benfica Lisbon – Club Brugge 5:1

AC Milan – Tottenham Hotspur 1:0

Tottenham Hotspur – AC Milan 0:0

Paris Saint Germain – FC Bayern Munich 0:1

FC Bayern Munich – Paris Saint Germain 2:0

RB Leipzig – Manchester City 1:1

Manchester City – RB Leipzig 14.3.

Inter Milan 1-0 FC Porto

FC Porto – Inter Milan 14.3.

FC Liverpool – Real Madrid 2:5

Real Madrid – FC Liverpool 15.3

Eintracht Frankfurt – SSC Napoli 0:2

SSC Napoli – Eintracht Frankfurt 15.3.

