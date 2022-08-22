The blow of the company of president Panigati is the purchase of Zenga’s son Jacopo is a candidate to become the offensive terminal of mister Gaudio

SANT’ALESSIO

For its tenth consecutive championship in Excellence, the Accademia Pavese does not change the formula according to the mission of the red and white club of president Ezio Panigati. A mix of young people, many to be enhanced and raised in the Sant’Alessio nursery, and some expert grafts to complete the rose. This in a probable 4-3-2-1 proposed by Mr. Gianluca Gaudio who relies on the reconfirmed Mirko Alio in goal. In defense solutions between under and experienced players.

the deployment

The young 2002 Castillo and Tomassone on the left should start in a four-way defensive line-up as external players. At the center, the experience of Philadelphia will help at his side a young central who could be the 2004 Velay, one of the many promoted by the regional Juniores who won the Lombard title last year. The alternatives to Velay are 2005 Bernini, launched by Gaudio already last season as a holder in Excellence. Accademia Pavese that puts more experience in midfield with elements like Provasio and Maggi alongside which Laraia (2004) could be used, already with experience in Excellence in the last season. Alternatively another under, 2003 Ravelli, arrived from Fanfulla. In the more advanced department, on the other hand, the experience card is played. A return is that of Roberto Salzano who, after a transition to the Academy at the beginning of 2002-2003 then had a fleeting experience at Pavia, to continue from December to the City of Cossato (Piedmont Promotion). With Salzano mister Gaudio could propose Paolo Buzzi (’98 from Zingonia), but also Giuseppe De Leonardis (2000 arrived from Bibbiano) or Gabriele Pasetti (2005) one of the many regional juniors promoted to the First team.

The most well-known purchase of the 2022-23 market is certainly Jacopo Zenga, an experienced center-forward (son of the former Inter and National goalkeeper Walter) who represents an important offensive terminal with experience in D and in Excellence. In short, a well-equipped Pavese Academy to compete in an impenative championship at 18 and confirm itself again in a prestigious category by enhancing its young people. –

Enrico Venni