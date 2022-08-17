SANT’ALESSIO

Debut with a 4-1 defeat in Trevozzo (Piacenza) in the first friendly match of the season for the Accademia Pavese. Against an opponent who is aiming for promotion to Serie D, the red and white from Pavia immediately faced a difficult test. «

«We measured ourselves against a competitive team that started training two weeks before us, therefore definitely in better athletic condition – explains Mr. Gianluca Gaudio -. Despite the result, we had a good test with positive indications. Among other things, we had to deal with a defensive emergency as we did not yet have Filadelfia, Laraia injured and Castillo who stopped after a few minutes of the first half. So we played with a very young defensive trio: Castillo (2002) replaced shortly after the start of the match by the same age Mori, Velaj (2004) and Bernini (2005). Against an expert team with Nibbiano Valtidone, we certainly paid for this ».

Academy, therefore, still in the testing phase having only started preparation for a week. “Certainly it is so – confirms the red and white coach – as in the evaluation of the coverage of the offensive department, but there are many certainties beyond the various players still not in condition or who will join the group along the way”. Friendly test program changed in the running for the Academy: initially the red and white would have had to play a test with Fanfulla on August 21, but on that date they were engaged in the preliminary round of the Serie D Italian Cup where they will host Sant’Angelo in Lodi. So an opponent is looking for next weekend, while a friendly match has already been set for August 24 with Viscontea Pavese (Promotion). Mr. Gaudio’s team will rest on Saturday 27th on the first day of the triangular cup of the Italian Cup in which it will enter the scene on Tuesday 30th in Broni on the Oltrepo field. –