Modena, 29 January 2023 – Terrible accident around 20 o’clock avenue Mount Kosica. Two girls aged 17 and 18 they have been hit by an SUV while they crossed the street. Transported to the Baggiovara hospital since 118, their conditions they are very serious. The local police are on site for the surveys.

The circumstances of the crossing need to be clarified, in particular the color of the relative traffic lights, for cars and pedestrians, at the moment of impact. The car proceeded towards the center while the girls apparently crossed on foot towards the station.