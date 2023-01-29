Home Sports Accident in Modena, very serious two girls run over on the stripes
Accident in Modena, very serious two girls run over on the stripes

Modena, 29 January 2023 – Terrible accident around 20 o’clock avenue Mount Kosica. Two girls aged 17 and 18 they have been hit by an SUV while they crossed the street. Transported to the Baggiovara hospital since 118, their conditions they are very serious. The local police are on site for the surveys.

