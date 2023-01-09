Venice, 9 January 2023 – Two young people died and others three were injured on the evening of January 8 in the crash of the car on which they travelled against the guardrail of a embankment road, near San Donà di Piave (Venice). The five boys were in a Seat Ibiza, and they were along via Aquileiaa stretch of asphalt that runs along the Piave embankment.

The causes of the accident are under investigation verification. It was raining heavily in the area; suddenly the automobile would be careless, out of control, winding down violently against the guard rail. For two of the occupants, a boy and a girl in their twenties, there was none nothing to do. The firefighters managed to pull the other three young men out of the metalinjured, entrusted to the care of the Suem 118 doctors.