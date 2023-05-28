Home » Accident in the province of Perugia, 3 boys died on the A1
Accident in the province of Perugia, 3 boys died on the A1

Four boys died in an accident that took place on the A1 motorway junction, in Magione, in the province of Perugia, in the Torricella area. The three deceased young people were traveling, together with a fourth person, in the car involved in the crash. The firefighters have arrived at the scene.

26-year-old boy who died in Gubbio

Another 26-year-old boy was killed in an accident that took place during the night in Gubbio (Perugia). The young man, a local, went off the road while traveling along the variant of the Pian d’Assino state road 219, near the San Marco junction. Only one vehicle involved. Rescue efforts by 118 and firefighters are useless. The carabinieri have started investigations to reconstruct the dynamics of the incident.

