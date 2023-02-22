Home Sports Accident today in FiPiLi, truck overturned and section closed in Empoli: traffic in chaos
Accident today in FiPiLi, truck overturned and section closed in Empoli: traffic in chaos

by admin
Accident today in FiPiLi, truck overturned and section closed in Empoli: traffic in chaos

Empoli, 22 February 2023 – Yet another morning of inconvenience for motorists in the FiPiLi. Something bad happened this morning accident around 07: a garbage truck Yes is overturned After Montelupo, in the direction of Florence. Immediately the traffic it went into chaos, and long queues (4 km at 07) were registered between Empoli east and Ginestra Fiorentina, in the direction of Florence. Shortly after the accident, it was the section between Empoli Est and Ginestra Fiorentina is closedtowards Florence. Queues and slowdowns were also recorded on the opposite lane between Ginestra Fiorentina and Montelupo Fiorentino.

Truck overturned in Fipili, long queues in Empoli towards Florence

The civil protection of the metropolitan city of Florence made it known around 08.00 that it is the crane has arrived to remove the accident heavy vehicle. THE times estimated for road rehabilitation are estimated higher than the hour. At 08:30 the queue is increasing to 7 km between San Miniato and Empoli east towards Florence.

