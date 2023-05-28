Accidental shooting at the range, the colonel of the carabinieri Dibari is serious. Deputy Minister Gava’s wife: “Complicated situation”

Accident at the Aviano shooting range, in the province of Pordenone. The protagonist of the story is the colonel of the Carabinieri Antonio Dibari, husband of the Deputy Minister for the Environment Vannia Gava, who was seriously injured in the leg due to an accidental explosion that hit his femoral artery. The accident occurred yesterday afternoon, Saturday 27 May. The officer of the Arma was immediately rescued and hospitalized in intensive care and subjected to an operation of about 12 hours. A “long and important operation, but which ended well around half past six this morning without complications”, as explained by his wife, Deputy Minister Gava. «My husband was training alone, when a shot went off and he injured his leg: they called me to tell me they were taking him to the hospital. When the shot went off, no one was with him. I think they heard a scream and when they came out they found him on the ground,” Gava explained The Gazette. The colonel is on duty in Udine, where he coordinates the Arma’s organization, training, information and operations office. Officer Dibari’s life is not in danger, but his conditions are still serious and “only in the next few hours will we know anything more”, concluded the deputy minister. An investigation file has been opened on the case.

