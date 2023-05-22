Accompanied by blue sea, golden sand and sea breeze, 400 marathon enthusiasts gallop in Meishan Bay_Zhejiang Online

Accompanied by blue sea, golden sand and sea breeze, 400 marathon enthusiasts galloped in Meishan Bay

Source: Tide News





Sharing Alliance Beilun Fan Xiaolei Reporter Zhou Songhua Correspondent Hou Peifu Zhang Libo

On the morning of May 21, the 2nd Ningbo National Games (Mass Sports Department) trials and the 2023 Beilun District National Fitness League Mini Marathon started in Beilun Meishan Bay Beach Park.

At 7:30 in the morning, with the sound of the starting whistle, 400 marathon enthusiasts rushed out of the starting point one after another.

The race started from Meishan Bay Beach Park in Ningbo, and returned to the beach park via the South Embankment of Meishan Waterway, Meishan Red Bridge, Chunxiao Mingyue Lake and other places. The total length of the race is 6.6 kilometers. The competition is divided into team competition and individual competition, and the scale of participation is 200 people.

After fierce competition, the Chaiqiao Sub-district Team won the group championship, and the Daqi Sub-district Team and Qijiashan Sub-district Team won the second and third places.

Chen Hengfa won the men’s individual championship with a time of 23 minutes and 15 seconds, while Lu Liang and Ding Mingshun won the runner-up and third runner-up respectively.

In the women’s individual competition, Fang Qinqin won the gold medal with a time of 27 minutes and 16 seconds, while Le Yan and Zhao Feijuan won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

The top three in the individual group and the first in the team group will be eligible for the 2nd Ningbo National Games (Mass Sports Department).

The event was sponsored by Beilun District Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, Beilun District Sports Association, and Beilun District Chunxiao Sub-district Office. “The event closely focuses on the fitness needs of citizens. The competition form is a mini-marathon that is popular with the masses and easy to participate in. It creates a real event around the masses and makes the national fitness event more accessible, convenient, and popular.” The relevant person in charge of the event organizer people said.