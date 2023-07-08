Home » According to “kicker”, Austria is currently not an issue for Dragovic
According to “kicker”, Austria is currently not an issue for Dragovic

According to “kicker”, Aleksandar Dragovic will not return to Austria Wien, at least this summer. According to the specialist magazine, the talks with the “violets” were well advanced, but the 100-time ÖFB team player had already canceled sports director Jürgen Werner in a personal telephone call. Dragovic currently tended to stay at Red Star Belgrade.

But a possible move to Serie A is still an issue, and Dragovic is said to have rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia. Born in Vienna, he went through the entire youth department at Austria and then made the leap into professional business and subsequently into the national team. In January 2011, Dragovic said goodbye to Vienna-Favoriten and hired abroad at FC Basel. After further positions at Dynamo Kiev, Bayer Leverkusen and Leicester City, he has been playing for the Serbian record champions since 2021.

