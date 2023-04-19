According to “Kurier”, Hütter takes over Crystal Palace

According to “Kurier”, Adi Hütter will take over as coach at the English club Crystal Palace in the summer. The London club, nine points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with seven rounds to go, will be coached by 75-year-old Roy Hodgson until the end of the season.

According to the information, Hütter is taking the current Altach trainer Klaus Schmidt with him as an assistant. Hütter has been without a job since he was kicked out at Mönchengladbach after the end of the pre-season. The Vorarlberger would be the second Austrian head coach in the financially strongest league in the world. Styrian Ralph Hasenhüttl was employed by Southampton from December 2018 to November 2022.