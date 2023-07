Tennis player Jiří Lehečka is pushing his career highs even at this year’s third Grand Slam, and after advancing to the 3rd round of Wimbledon, he believes he can do even more on the grass at the All England Club. According to the 21-year-old native of Mladá Boleslav, the cooperation with his advisor Tomáš Berdych, the former fourth player in the world, also shows. Lehečka has not yet lost a set in London and told reporters that he could succeed against the American Tommy Paul on Saturday.

