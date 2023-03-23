Home Sports According to others, Crosby is the most complex player in the NHL, Pastrňák wears nice shoes
Sports

According to others, Crosby is the most complex player in the NHL, Pastrňák wears nice shoes

by admin

Forward Sidney Crosby is the NHL’s most comprehensive hockey player, according to other players’ votes. The Pittsburgh captain won the NHLPA players’ association poll for the fourth year in a row. In two of the total of 14 questions, the Czech representatives also placed in the front ranks. Jakub Voráček as a great partner in the cabin, David Pastrňák in the category of players with the nicest boots.

