Forward Sidney Crosby is the NHL’s most comprehensive hockey player, according to other players’ votes. The Pittsburgh captain won the NHLPA players’ association poll for the fourth year in a row. In two of the total of 14 questions, the Czech representatives also placed in the front ranks. Jakub Voráček as a great partner in the cabin, David Pastrňák in the category of players with the nicest boots.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

