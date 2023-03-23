7
Forward Sidney Crosby is the NHL’s most comprehensive hockey player, according to other players’ votes. The Pittsburgh captain won the NHLPA players’ association poll for the fourth year in a row. In two of the total of 14 questions, the Czech representatives also placed in the front ranks. Jakub Voráček as a great partner in the cabin, David Pastrňák in the category of players with the nicest boots.
