According to the head of Mercedes, Hamilton will soon sign a new contract with the F1 team

The 38-year-old Hamilton has been with Mercedes since 2013 and has won six of the seven titles in its colors. Before that, he dominated the championship with McLaren. The British pilot has a contract with the German team for another six months.

“We’re still negotiating,” Wolff said. “But we will announce the deal soon. I think it will be in days, not weeks. But I don’t want to say the exact date, because then everyone would ask me what happened if we didn’t make it,” he added.

Because of his expiring contract, Hamilton was also linked with a move to Ferrari, which, according to speculation, was preparing a $48 million contract for him. However, the management of the Italian stable described such a thing as nonsense.

