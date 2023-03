James, 38, was injured in Sunday’s 111-108 win over Dallas. He contributed 26 points in the win, but sprained his right leg in the third quarter when he stepped on an opponent’s foot. He finished the match, but clearly in pain.

The Lakers have not yet announced the expected length of the team’s biggest star’s break. However, if the information from Bleacher Report and The Athletic is confirmed, it will be a significant loss for the team from Los Angeles in the fight for the playoffs.