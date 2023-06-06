According to the media, Milan fires Maldini

According to media reports, Ac Milan is parting ways with its technical director Paolo Maldini. The club owner, the US investor Gerry Cardinale, informed the 54-year-old at the beginning of the week, the Milan newspapers “Gazzetta dello Sport” and “Corriere della Sera” reported on Tuesday.

The reason for the expulsion are fundamentally different views on the future direction of the club. In addition to Maldini, sports director Frederic Massara also had to go, it said. The official confirmation from Milan is still pending. Maldini and Massara have contracts until 2024.

Maldini is arguably the Rossoneri’s greatest club icon. He has played with clubs since his school days and with the professionals from 1985 to 2009. During that time, he won the championship cup and the Champions League five times, among other things, and was champion seven times. He was Milan captain from 1997 until the end of his career.

Maldini has been the club’s technical director since 2019 and is therefore jointly responsible for the squad and the transfer market. Last year, the Milanese won the title in Serie A. They finished the past season in fourth place, in the Champions League they were eliminated in the semi-finals by city rivals Inter.