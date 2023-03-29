Home Sports According to the media report: Nowitzki is coming into the NBA Hall of Fame
According to the media report: Nowitzki is coming into the NBA Hall of Fame

According to the media report: Nowitzki is coming into the NBA Hall of Fame

Status: 03/29/2023 08:15 a.m

According to a media report, Dirk Nowitzki is one of six NBA legends who will be in the league this year Hall of Fame be included.

The official announcement will be made next weekend. The other longtime NBA stars are, according to an ESPN report Dwayne Wade, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Becky Hammon and Gregg Popovich.

Nowitzki (44) played for the Dallas Mavericks from 1998 until the end of his career in 2019 and during this time had matured into one of the best players of his generation. In 2007 he was voted the NBA’s most valuable player, and in 2011 he led the Mavericks to their first and only NBA title to date.

In his honor, Nowitzki’s long-standing jersey number “41” is no longer assigned by the Mavericks, and a statue of the Würzburg player was unveiled in front of the Texan arena at Christmas 2022.

