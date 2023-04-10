Home Sports According to the media, Smith will be the Leicester coach until the end of the season
Sports

According to the media, Smith will be the Leicester coach until the end of the season

Former English champions Leicester City are looking to Dean Smith as their new manager until the end of the season. The British TV broadcaster Sky Sport News reported on Monday evening. According to this, John Terry and Craig Shakespeare are to become assistants to the 52-year-old Smith.

The penultimate table in the Premier League parted ways with previous head coach Brendan Rodgers earlier this month. As a possible successor, ex-Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch had been traded, but Leicester canceled.

