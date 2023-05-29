Home » According to the owner of Napoli, Spalletti wants to take a break, especially with the champion
When someone comes to you and says that he did his best and ended one chapter of his life, and despite the valid contract he would like to take a year off, what would you do? Does it make sense to obscure it? stated De Laurentiis on the talk show Che tempo che fa.

The 100-year-old Spalletti has been leading Napoli since the summer of 2021, this year he won the Italian title with the team after 33 years and became the oldest player to dominate Serie A. In addition, his team reached the quarterfinals in the Champions League and amazed all of Europe with its offensive play.

Before the season, we said goodbye to several players, no one followed our steps, including Spalletti. But he is an exception, who does not care about the horse market, but about the thorn house. He appreciated the service of our team and achieved great speed. In life you have to be generous, it is right to let it go, said De Laurentiis.

Meanwhile, Spalletti did not publicly announce his intention to leave Naples. In Italy, the season ends in the last round on Sunday, Napoli pit in the battle of the first with the last Sampdoria Genoa.

