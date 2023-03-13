According to the referees’ commission, the Brno footballers correctly scored a penalty in the setting of Sunday’s match of the 23rd round of the first league in Teplice. Referee Ladislav Szikszay initially did not judge the intervention of home team Štěpán Chaloupek on substitute Ondřej Pachlopník as a foul, but after the intervention of the video referee and a review of the situation from the video, he reconsidered the verdict and awarded Zbrojovce a penalty kick. According to the commission, the referees managed the match between Slavia Prague and Pilsen well without mistakes.

