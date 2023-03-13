Home Sports According to the referee’s commission, the Brno footballers correctly scored a penalty in Teplice
Sports

According to the referee’s commission, the Brno footballers correctly scored a penalty in Teplice

by admin

According to the referees’ commission, the Brno footballers correctly scored a penalty in the setting of Sunday’s match of the 23rd round of the first league in Teplice. Referee Ladislav Szikszay initially did not judge the intervention of home team Štěpán Chaloupek on substitute Ondřej Pachlopník as a foul, but after the intervention of the video referee and a review of the situation from the video, he reconsidered the verdict and awarded Zbrojovce a penalty kick. According to the commission, the referees managed the match between Slavia Prague and Pilsen well without mistakes.

See also  Giroud prepares the shock: the new relay with Ibra is ready

You may also like

MMA | He defeated the Russian, then became...

DMIND is back on track alongside MTA Italia...

Decision in the women’s Lillehammer competition

History and characteristics of eSports — Sportellate.it

BikeUp in Bergamo and Turin, when to go...

The US tennis players will be led in...

Ultimate Champions Basketball is LIVE!

Bundesliga: Rapid shifts pressure in Derby to Austria

Milan-Salernitana on TV and streaming: where to watch...

Vintage football arrives at East Market, the special...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy